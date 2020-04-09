LG has announced a suite of new NanoCell TVs for the US market, with both 4K and 8K models launching in the next few weeks. Prices start from just $599 and all models will come equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.

That $599 starting price gets you a 55-inch 4K model when it goes on sale in May. If that doesn't quite cut it there are 86 inches available in the form of the $3,299 Nano90 Series. That's available now, but it's the only TV from this new announcement that is.

If you're really ready to splash the cash you can go for the 75-inch 8K Nano99 Series priced at a massive $4,999 when it arrives next month. Just don't expect to have much 8K content to watch on it yet.

All of the new TVs support HDR 10 and HLG while some get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well. And then there are the smart features, too. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support add things like easy streaming of content from iPhones and iPads as well as Siri control, but there's more going on here. Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, LG Channels and the Movies Anywhere app all come pre-installed.

You're unlikely to be short of content options, even without plugging a single device into your new TV.