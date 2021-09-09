When choosing from the best Apple Watch bands for your Apple Watch Series 6 (or any model), you want to make a careful decision about where to spend your money. If you want to consider the impact on the planet that your purchase will make, take a look at LifeProof's Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch. It's made from 99% ocean-plastic yarn, so it's easier on the environment than some other bands might be. It does come in recyclable packaging. In addition, LifeProof will donate one dollar of every purchase to your choice of the company's water-minded nonprofit partners.

LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch: Price and availability

The LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch is available on Amazon and LifeProof's website for about $40. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes and four colorways: Midnight Zone (black and gray), Trident (blue and green), Under the Sea (green and orange), and Ocean Amulet (purple and green). Mine is the Trident in the 38/40mm size. In addition, LifeProof makes an Apple Watch case, iPhone case, and AirPods case in the same colorways so you can coordinate. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch: What's good

LifeProof is committed to sustainability, with several products like the LifeProof WĀKE iPhone case and LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch made from plastic ocean waste. The Eco-Friendly Band is woven from 99% ocean-plastic yarn. Yet, it feels smooth, light, and comfortable on the wrist. The wavy pattern is reminiscent of the ocean and gives the watch band an appealing look. In addition, the paper packaging that the band arrives in is recyclable. In addition to being made of plastic ocean waste, one dollar of every purchase goes to a water charity. LifeProof has partnered with four different non-profit organizations devoted to cleaning up the earth's water supply: Coral Reef Alliance, Oceana, American Rivers, and Water.org. With each LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch you purchase, one dollar goes to one of the above organizations (your choice.) LifeProof has reused 37,500 pounds of ocean-based plastic in the last year and nearly 28,000 pounds of industrial plastics in the past six months.

Adorn your Apple Watch with an attractive and earth-friendly band made from 99% plastic waste.

Of course, I had to test the band out in the water. I wore the band to swim in my local swimming pool, and it did great. It would be a good band to wear to the gym, as well. I think it goes beautifully with my casual and athleisure looks. The adaptors that connect to the Apple Watch are made of plastic and fit perfectly. The buckle is matte silver. There are plenty of holes so that the band should adjust to fit most wrists. Two moveable loops keep the tail tucked neatly. The first loop has the LifeProof logo on it in a contrasting color. LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch: What's not good

I don't have any real complaints about this band. It might not be to your taste, of course, and you might not wish to pay $40 for an Apple Watch band. Also, since it is a fabric band, it will stay wet for a while after getting it wet, unlike a silicone or metal band you can simply wipe off. But that's to be expected. LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch: Competition

Another fabric band I really like is the Clockwork Synergy Seat Belt NATO Apple Watch Band. It's a little bit dressier than the LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch and comes in many colors. The obvious comparison is to Apple's own Apple Watch Sport Loop or Braided Solo Loop. These are nice quality fabric bands meant to be worn just about anywhere. The Apple bands do cost a bit more, and they come in a nice variety of shades that change seasonally. LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch: Should you buy it?

You want a band you can wipe off to dry when wet This is the perfect band for earth-conscious consumers who wish to minimize their carbon footprint but still want an attractive, comfortable, and durable Apple Watch band. It's not for everyone; the looks may not appeal to everyone, and it doesn't simply wipe dry like a silicone band after water activities. The price isn't unreasonable, but you can find far cheaper Apple Watch bands. 4.5 out of 5 I've been enjoying the LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch a great deal. I love the colorful wavy pattern, and it feels great on the wrist. I've worn it swimming, and it's held up beautifully, though, of course, it doesn't dry instantly as a silicone band does. The Eco-Friendly Band is woven from 99% plastic waste yarn, though you wouldn't know by looking at it or feeling it. In addition, with each band purchase, LifeProof donates a dollar to your choice of four water conservation charities.