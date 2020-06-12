The Philips Hue Calla is an outdoor pathway light that's currently on sale for $119.99 on Amazon. The Calla was selling for around $130 for a while but has been going for $150 the past couple of months. The drop to $120 marks the first time in more than a year that it has gone on sale, and today's deal matches its all-time low. While the pathway light is still going for its street price at some retailers like Home Depot, you can get the $120 deal at Best Buy in addition to Amazon.

If you plan to buy more than one, you can actually save even more by going to Costco where members can get two Calla pathway lights and an extension on sale for $199.99 total. That's a savings of $40 off the deal above if you were to buy two and a savings of $100 versus the regular price of the Calla.

Party Mood Philips Hue Calla white and color ambiance outdoor pathway light base kit This is a dusk-to-dawn light. Choose from shades of white or millions of colors. Use Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit voice control to change it whenever. Safe to use. Easy to install. Pairs with Hue Hub for advanced features. $119.99 $150.00 $30 off See at Amazon

The Calla is the ultimate way to light up your driveway or outdoor pathing. It isn't just a regular light. It also has the power of Philips Hue tech behind it, which means it's capable of switching between millions of colors. Plus it can do so easily with just the push of a button or a simple voice command. The Calla light also works with the rest of your Philips Hue network. You will have to connect it to a Philips Hue hub, and you can get one for just $60 at Best Buy if you do not have one already. The hub connects to your smart home network and is how you can use advanced features like voice control.

You can use the Calla for any sort of outdoor ambiance. Get the mood right at your next party. Highlight a sign or a tree or other yard feature you love. The lights are low voltage, easy to install, and made with high-quality weather-resistant materials.

They will last for up to 25,000 hours and come with a two-year warranty.