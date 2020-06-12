The Philips Hue Calla is an outdoor pathway light that's currently on sale for $119.99 on Amazon. The Calla was selling for around $130 for a while but has been going for $150 the past couple of months. The drop to $120 marks the first time in more than a year that it has gone on sale, and today's deal matches its all-time low. While the pathway light is still going for its street price at some retailers like Home Depot, you can get the $120 deal at Best Buy in addition to Amazon.
If you plan to buy more than one, you can actually save even more by going to Costco where members can get two Calla pathway lights and an extension on sale for $199.99 total. That's a savings of $40 off the deal above if you were to buy two and a savings of $100 versus the regular price of the Calla.
Party Mood
Philips Hue Calla white and color ambiance outdoor pathway light base kit
This is a dusk-to-dawn light. Choose from shades of white or millions of colors. Use Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit voice control to change it whenever. Safe to use. Easy to install. Pairs with Hue Hub for advanced features.
$119.99
$150.00 $30 off
The Calla is the ultimate way to light up your driveway or outdoor pathing. It isn't just a regular light. It also has the power of Philips Hue tech behind it, which means it's capable of switching between millions of colors. Plus it can do so easily with just the push of a button or a simple voice command. The Calla light also works with the rest of your Philips Hue network. You will have to connect it to a Philips Hue hub, and you can get one for just $60 at Best Buy if you do not have one already. The hub connects to your smart home network and is how you can use advanced features like voice control.
You can use the Calla for any sort of outdoor ambiance. Get the mood right at your next party. Highlight a sign or a tree or other yard feature you love. The lights are low voltage, easy to install, and made with high-quality weather-resistant materials.
They will last for up to 25,000 hours and come with a two-year warranty.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This new Apple TV+ 'Dads' trailer will warm your heart and drench your eyes
Father's day is just around the corner and Apple TV+ documentary "Dads" is coming along for the ride. This new trailer gives us a look at what to expect and it looks pretty great.
We review GVIEWIN's heavy-duty cutie, the Floden Series iPhone Case
If you've been looking for a heavy-duty iPhone case that also happens to be pretty, look no further than GVIEWIN's Floden Series iPhone Case.
MSI's Creator 17 notebook shows what to expect from a mini-LED MacBook Pro
Rumors of a MacBook Pro making use of new mini-LED tech have been around for months and now we get to see what all the fuss is about. But it isn't Apple leading the way – it's MSI.
These low cost color light bulbs are a great alternative to Philips Hue
When it comes to smart lights, Philips Hue is a name that you see and hear everywhere, but the brand can be quite expensive, especially once you get into colored bulbs. Here's some of our favorite alternatives that won't break the bank.