- September 23 marks Bruce Springsteen's birthday.
- The Boss is burning 70-years-old.
- Apple Music shared a special playlist to pay homage to his birthday.
Today is the birthday of the one and only, Bruce Springsteen. The Boss, as he is commonly referred to, is turning 70 on September 23 and in honor of this milestone, Apple Music shared the special playlist comprising of 51 of his most famous songs.
Apple Music shared the special playlist in a tweet. The playlist pays homage to his sterling five-plus decade career that's delivered hits like "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A.," and "Born to Run."
The special playlist (which you can listen to above) includes all of these songs and many more. Here's what the Editors' Notes say.
Success didn't come easy for Bruce Springsteen, but he wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Incorporating everything from blues and gospel in his quest to find a voice, The Boss toiled away in the mid-Atlantic rock circuit for a decade before finding inspiration in his frustration. The result was Born to Run, a record steeped in Americana that catapulted Springsteen and the E Street Band to superstardom. Born in the U.S.A. cemented him as an icon, and the string of anthems he's released in the three decades since is a testament to the blue-collar work ethic that got him there.
Other career Springsteen highlights include winning nine Grammy Awards, an Oscar for "Streets of Philadelphia," and a Golden Globe for "The Wrestler."
Take a listen to the playlist as you celebrate The Boss.
