Today is the birthday of the one and only, Bruce Springsteen. The Boss, as he is commonly referred to, is turning 70 on September 23 and in honor of this milestone, Apple Music shared the special playlist comprising of 51 of his most famous songs.

Apple Music shared the special playlist in a tweet. The playlist pays homage to his sterling five-plus decade career that's delivered hits like "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A.," and "Born to Run."

The special playlist (which you can listen to above) includes all of these songs and many more. Here's what the Editors' Notes say.