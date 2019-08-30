Need something to listen to over the long holiday weekend? Lana Del Rey is out with a new album, titled Norman F***ing Rockwell!, and you can listen to it now on Apple Music.

It's been a long wait for fans of the singer-songwriter, who announced the album 11 months ago. The long wait time was made less excruciating thanks to the release of new singles, but by and large it felt like an eternity for Norman F***ing Rockwell! to get here.

Earlier this year, Del Rey spoke with Variety about her new album, revealing the meaning behind the title.