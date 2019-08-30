What you need to know
- Lana Del Rey has released her newest album Norman
F***ingRockwell!
- The release is a follow up to 2017's Lust for Life.
- You can listen to her new album on Apple Music.
Need something to listen to over the long holiday weekend? Lana Del Rey is out with a new album, titled Norman
F***ing Rockwell!, and you can listen to it now on Apple Music.
It's been a long wait for fans of the singer-songwriter, who announced the album 11 months ago. The long wait time was made less excruciating thanks to the release of new singles, but by and large it felt like an eternity for Norman
F***ing Rockwell! to get here.
Earlier this year, Del Rey spoke with Variety about her new album, revealing the meaning behind the title.
It was kind of an exclamation mark: so this is the American dream, right now. This is where we're at—Norman fucking Rockwell. We're going to Mars, and Trump is president, all right. Me and Jack just joke around constantly about all the random headlines we might see that week, so it's a slight cultural reference. But it's not a cynical thing. To me, it's hopeful, to see everything as a little bit funnier.
Norman Rockwell was a famous illustrator who created sentimental portraits of small town life in the U.S. One of his most famous works, titled Freedom from Want, portrayed a midwest family during the holidays. It was published in a 1943 issue of The Saturday Evening Post.
"The chaos of the culture is interesting, and I'm hopeful that there's room for there to be some movement and excitement within it," Del Rey said.
You can stream Lana Del Rey's Norman
F***ing Rockwell! right here.
