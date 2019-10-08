What you need to know
- Pitchfork has released a list featuring the 200 best songs of the 2010s.
- Some of the artists on the list include Drake, Vampire Weekend, and Solange.
- You can listen to the entire playlist on Apple Music.
Looking for a new music playlist to dive into? Pitchfork this week released its picks for the 200 best songs of the 2010s, and you can listen to it now on Apple Music.
According to Pitchfork Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel, the publication wanted to be "clear-eyed about the recent past while still looking forward" when putting together the list.
We wanted to celebrate innovation and pay proper tribute to modern classics. What music felt like it universally grounded us? What delivered humanity, soul, and passion at a time where there was more recorded music being released at a faster clip than ever before?
Pitchfork said narrowing down the list to 200 of the best songs took nearly six months and multiple rounds of voting.
We spent hours upon hours revisiting incredible music and hearing it with new perspective, and had thoughtful and dizzying conversations about the cultural significance of a piece of music next to the complexity of its craftsmanship and the feelings it evokes.
While Pitchfork's list is full of many great songs, some music fans have pointed out that some artists have gone overlooked, including The War on Drugs, Father John Misty and Sufjan Stevens.
