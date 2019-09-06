Post Malone on Friday released Hollywood's Bleeding, his third studio LP, and you can listen to it now on Apple Music. The album features the single Sunflower, which was included in last year's terrific Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Some of today's most popular artists make an appearance on Malone's latest release, including SZA, Travis Scott, and even Ozzy Osbourne, the latter of whom lends new vocals to "Take What You Want."

"I'm not trying to make anything massive, I'm not trying to make hit records," Malone said in an interview with Apple Music. "It means a lot that if somebody is hundreds of thousands of miles away, they can sit and relate to the music. And they come up to me to say something like, 'Hey, I don't want a picture, I just wanted to say your song saved my life.'"

It's perhaps Malone's "Circles" that features the most interesting collaboration. Apparently, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker co-wrote and produced the single, which is a slower, more emotionally charged song about a relationship in shambles.

You can listen to Hollywood's Bleeding now on Apple Music.