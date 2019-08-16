What you need to know
- Taylor Swift has released a new single titled "Lover."
- The title track is from her upcoming album, Lover, which will be released on August 23.
- You can pre-add Taylor Swift's Lover and it'll automatically be added to your library when it's available.
With the release of her seventh album just a week away, Taylor Swift has released a new song called "Lover." The title track is available to listen to on Apple Music.
Swift has already released other singles from Lover, including "ME!," "You Need to Calm Down," and "The Archer." The new album is expected to be available on Friday, August 23.
Apple Music's editors' notes give more insight into Swift's upcoming album:
The drama surrounding Taylor's love life has always been at the center of her music, but with "Lover," the swooning, swaying new single from her forthcoming album of the same name, we get something different: She's...happy, so happy she wants to belt it from the rooftops: "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?/With every guitar string scar on my hand/I take this magnetic force of a man/To be my lover." The serenade is yet another collaboration with songwriter and Lord of Love Songs Jack Antonoff, and it appears to be a tribute to Swift's boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn. It follows the propulsive retro ballad "The Archer," stomping Pride anthem "You Need to Calm Down," and self-love duet "ME!" (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco).
Apple Music says that Taylor Swift fans can pre-add Lover to their library now, and when it's released on August 23 it'll be added to their library instantly.
