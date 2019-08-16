The drama surrounding Taylor's love life has always been at the center of her music, but with "Lover," the swooning, swaying new single from her forthcoming album of the same name, we get something different: She's...happy, so happy she wants to belt it from the rooftops: "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?/With every guitar string scar on my hand/I take this magnetic force of a man/To be my lover." The serenade is yet another collaboration with songwriter and Lord of Love Songs Jack Antonoff, and it appears to be a tribute to Swift's boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn. It follows the propulsive retro ballad "The Archer," stomping Pride anthem "You Need to Calm Down," and self-love duet "ME!" (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco).