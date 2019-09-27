This week the NFL announced who will be the Super Bowl performer this year. In a surprise, it revealed that not one, but two artists will headline the marquee event: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. And in honor of that, Apple Music shared a couple playlists that will get you caught up with their careers before the two rock the Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl LIV is taking place February 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. With that as the backdrop, the NFL chose two iconic latin artists that have reached the pinnacle of the music industry.

Both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have careers that span over two decades. They are proper representations of the latin community.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Apple Music shared the Essential playlist for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. They are rundowns of the countless hits each has had and might perform during the Super Bowl. J. Lo's playlist includes hits like "Jenny From the Block," "Love Don't Cost a Thing," and "Waiting For Tonight." Shakira's playlist includes hits like "Hips Don't Lie," "Whenever, Whenever," and "La Bicicleta."

You can listen to each playlist now on Apple Music.