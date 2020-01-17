What you need to know
- Apple TV+'s brand new show Little America is out now.
- Episodes 1-8 of Season one are all available to stream.
- The half-hour episodes form an anthology series about immigrants in America.
Apple's latest original content offering, Little America is out now on Apple TV+!
All eight episodes of season one are available to stream. The half-hour episodes are an anthology series about the surprising stories of immigrants in America. The show's description says:
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they're more relevant now than ever.
"Little America" is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner, and Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Alan Yang executive produces through Universal Television. The series is also executive produced by Sian Heder, and Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector executive produce for Epic Magazine. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.
You can check out the trailer for the new show below!
The news should be welcomed by Apple TV+ users, who have endured something of a drought in original content in recent weeks. Just a couple of weeks ago, Apple uploaded only 74 minutes of new content to the platform. It started off with plenty of momentum, thanks to its flagship shows, For All Mankind, See, The Morning Show, and Dickinson. Now that all of those shows have run their course however, much of the initial buzz has died down. Little America comes just in time to hopefully spur some fresh interest amongst viewers.
Next up, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 8. The show is a comedy series about a group video game developers who run a popular video game.
Little America now available!
Apple TV+
Little America is here, and Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is on the way!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The EU wants to mandate USB-C ports on smartphones
The EU wants portable device manufacturers to adopt a common charging standard. Previously, the bloc had adopted a position of encouragement, but that policy did not lead to the desired results.
Facebook abandons plan to sell ads in WhatsApp
Facebook has reportedly abandoned plans to sell ads inside WhatsApp, plans that resulted in co-founder Jan Koum leaving the group in 2018.
Apple's A14 CPU could be comparable in performance to some MacBook Pros
Apple's iPhone 12 will likely ship with the A14 processor beating at its heart. And it's going to be super fast according to one report.
Need a clicker for your Apple TV? Here are the best
Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or just scouting out the market, here are our favorite remotes to control your Apple TV.