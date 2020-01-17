All eight episodes of season one are available to stream. The half-hour episodes are an anthology series about the surprising stories of immigrants in America. The show's description says:

"Little America" is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner, and Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Alan Yang executive produces through Universal Television. The series is also executive produced by Sian Heder, and Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector executive produce for Epic Magazine. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they're more relevant now than ever.

The news should be welcomed by Apple TV+ users, who have endured something of a drought in original content in recent weeks. Just a couple of weeks ago, Apple uploaded only 74 minutes of new content to the platform. It started off with plenty of momentum, thanks to its flagship shows, For All Mankind, See, The Morning Show, and Dickinson. Now that all of those shows have run their course however, much of the initial buzz has died down. Little America comes just in time to hopefully spur some fresh interest amongst viewers.

Next up, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 8. The show is a comedy series about a group video game developers who run a popular video game.