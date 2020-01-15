Little AmericaSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Little America producer Lee Eisenberg has signed a multi-year deal with Apple.
  • He will launch a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment. -Piece of Work will create television and digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV+.

Little America co-creator and producer Lee Eisenberg has signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple to create exclusive content for Apple TV+.

According to Variety:

Under the terms of the deal, Eisenberg will launch a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment, and create television and digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus. He has brought on Natalie Sandy as vice president of development for the company. Sandy was a producer on the first season of "Little America."

Eisenberg is now one of few creators to sign an overall deal with Apple. He joins the ranks of others like Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, and Jason Katims.

Eisenberg is a six-time Emmy nominee and has worked on shows such as The Office. His most recent effort, Little America will go live on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17, and has already been commissioned for a second season. The show's description states:

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they're more relevant now than ever.

Eisenberg is the writer showrunner and executive producer of the series. The show has been met with generally positive reviews by critics in the run-up to its release. All eight half-hour episodes will debut on Friday, January 17.