Under the terms of the deal, Eisenberg will launch a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment, and create television and digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus. He has brought on Natalie Sandy as vice president of development for the company. Sandy was a producer on the first season of "Little America."

Eisenberg is now one of few creators to sign an overall deal with Apple. He joins the ranks of others like Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, and Jason Katims.