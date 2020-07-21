What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show "Little Voice" is streaming now.
- Star Brittany O'Grady has been speaking with Variety.
- We hear about her audition and more.
"Little Voice" is streaming on Apple TV+ right now and it's already proving popular. The show's star, Brittany O'Grady, has been speaking with Variety about everything from her interview to how things panned out while working with Sara Bareilles – the person the show is all about.
Starting out with the interview, it should probably be no surprise that there was a requirement to sing. But which songs?
For the "Little Voice" audition, she had to perform songs by – who else? – Bareilles. "I was like, 'I know a couple,'" O'Grady recalled. "I can do that. I got a couple in my back pocket."
Some actors would have been nervous about the whole thing, but not O'Grady.
On working with Bareilles, O'Grady gushed, "I felt instantly comfortable with her. She felt like a buddy and a mentor and somebody who was so gracious and guiding. She was king of a guiding like through the whole process."
You can check out the full interview, complete with the scoop on the job O'Grady was doing when she was 17, in the Variety video. It's a must-watch if you're a fan of "Little Voice".
