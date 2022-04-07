What you need to know
- Sumire is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- The popular Sumire sees gamers play a single day in a young person's life.
- Sumire is available for $5.99 via the App Store.
Sumire, a popular and emotional PC and Nintendo Switch title, is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac via the App Store.
A sleeper hit on other platforms, Sumire is sure to be popular on Apple's devices thanks to its gorgeous art and thoughtful gameplay. After winning rave reviews on PC and Switch, Sumire comes to the world of Apple with support for Game Center and Family sharing, allowing up to six family members to enjoy the game for a single $5.99 outlay.
For that outlay, gamers can look forward to playing through a single day as they "embark on a mysterious journey to help Sumire achieve her deepest wishes, before the day ends and the sky turns to twilight." Throughout that day, players will be tasked with making decisions that have a real impact on what's going on around them while also discovering collectibles, playing minigames, and more.
Here's how developer GameTomo describes Sumire in its App Store description:
One Day, One Life. Embark on a mysterious journey to help Sumire achieve her deepest wishes, before the day ends and the sky turns to twilight.
- Follow Sumire on a series of quests both big and small, given by charming forest creatures, quirky townspeople, and her own heartfelt needs.
- Take or refuse them, but as the day progresses, your path will change and you may never get the same chance again.
- Discover collectibles, bonus items, minigames, tests of skill, and other challenges -- some hidden, some not.
- Explore a variety of lush, beautiful environments rendered in a painterly style.
- A one day time limit. All choices are complete when the day ends and the sky turns to violet.
Unfortunately, there is no mention of game controller support in that App Store description but that might not be enough to stop Sumire from being one of the best iPhone games you're likely to play this year. It really is that well thought of on other platforms.
If you're in the market for a premium — if possibly a little short — mobile game, Sumire is well worth checking out. You can download Sumire from the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Game Boy games are still alive and thriving. Here's why
After over 30 years, developers are still building and producing Game Boy games. What drives developers to continue making games for retro consoles?
HBO Max is rolling out an updated Apple TV app and it apparently works
HBO Max users have been crying out for an Apple TV app that works and it looks like they're finally going to get one. An updated Apple TV app is rolling out over the coming days, and by all accounts, this one will actually work.
Apple TV+ signs 'Spider-Man' star to its 'The Last Thing He Told Me' series
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Spider-Man star Angourie Rice to its upcoming limited series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'. Rice will star opposite Jennifer Garner on the show that is based on Laura Dave's best-selling book of the same name.
Playing together is easy with these local multiplayer and co-op games
Playing with friends online is always fun, but sometimes sitting together and playing is just that much better. Here are all the local multiplayer and co-op games you can play with your friends!