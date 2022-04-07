Sumire, a popular and emotional PC and Nintendo Switch title, is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac via the App Store.

A sleeper hit on other platforms, Sumire is sure to be popular on Apple's devices thanks to its gorgeous art and thoughtful gameplay. After winning rave reviews on PC and Switch, Sumire comes to the world of Apple with support for Game Center and Family sharing, allowing up to six family members to enjoy the game for a single $5.99 outlay.

For that outlay, gamers can look forward to playing through a single day as they "embark on a mysterious journey to help Sumire achieve her deepest wishes, before the day ends and the sky turns to twilight." Throughout that day, players will be tasked with making decisions that have a real impact on what's going on around them while also discovering collectibles, playing minigames, and more.

Here's how developer GameTomo describes Sumire in its App Store description: