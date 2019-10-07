Apple's macOS 10.15 Catalina update is likely to land at some point this week, but the months-long beta process hasn't been plain sailing. Just like iOS and iPadOS 13, bugs haven't been kind to Apple. But those bugs aren't the reason you might want to hang fire before updating.

Part of the Catalina update will see Apple further tighten the security screw, which is usually a good thing. But this time around the moves Apple is making will directly impact third-party plugins for apps like Logic Pro X and other digital audio workstations (DAWs).

As Justin Kahn at 9to5Mac points out, the changes in Catalina will impact how third-party effects and instrument makers work with DAWs.