Today Logitech announced its new MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac Wireless Compact Mice, low-profile mice designed for advanced creators, developers and anyone who seeks performance, portability and comfort anywhere they need to work. The mouse is built to track on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied work spaces around the home or office. Featuring the next-generation MagSpeed wheel, MX Anywhere 3 quietly scrolls up to 1,000 lines per second and auto-shifts between ratchet and hyperfast mode, giving you the highest precision in a compact mouse.

Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech, says that the MX Anywhere 3 is designed to offer high performance no matter where your work takes you.

"MX Anywhere 3, the latest addition to the premium MX family of products, is purpose-built for creating, making and doing at the speed of thought so you can master whatever you need. Designed to enhance your workflow anytime and anywhere you need to be productive, MX Anywhere 3 is comfortable and fits well for smaller hand sizes."

MX Anywhere 3 connects wirelessly up to 10 meters away and features USB-C quick charging, staying powered for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a one-minute quick charge lasts three hours. Connect up to three devices via Bluetooth® wireless technology or the included Unifying™ USB dongle and switch between them at the tap of a button. Customize MX Anywhere 3 for your specific workflow, so you can work faster with predefined app-specific profiles. Pair MX Anywhere 3 with MX Keys for the ideal setup so you can truly master everything you need.

The Mac version comes with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable to make charging it or connecting it to your Mac or iPad Pro (or upcoming iPad Air) a simple task. Speaking of charging, Logitech says that one charge should power the mouse for up to 70 days.