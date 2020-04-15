Apple surprised everyone by not only announcing the anticipated iPhone SE today but also making the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro available to order. While it is sure to be a hit with iPad Pro users who are looking for a trackpad and backlit keys for their tablet, regular iPad users were left out. Logitech has stepped in to create something just for customers who want more from their regular iPad.

The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad has launched today on Apple's website. It is a Magic Keyboard alternative that brings some of the best parts of Apple's high-end keyboard case to owners of the 7th generation iPad or iPad Air for half the cost.

Logitech's keyboard case boasts a trackpad, full-size backlit keyboard, and loop for storing your Apple Pencil.

"Logitech's Combo Touch for iPad combines a precision trackpad with a full-size backlit keyboard. Navigate your iPad with familiar gestures or quickly and easily position a cursor to edit spreadsheets, documents, and presentations. Enjoy comfortable typing on a full-size keyboard with backlit keys that are perfect for working in dark environments like on an airplane or late at night. And the flexible design supports four use modes for extra versatility."

The integrated trackpad supports Apple's Multi-Touch gestures and the backlit keys allow you to keep using your keyboard well into the night. Logitech has also a built-in row of shortcut keys for quick access to things like the iPad Home screen, Siri, and Search.

For those who don't need an iPad Pro but want a lot of the experience coming to Apple's pro tablet, Logitech's keyboard case seems like a perfect solution.

The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for the 7th generation iPad and iPad Air is available to order now on the Apple Store website for $149.95 with a delivery date as soon as Friday, April 17th.