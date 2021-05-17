What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed that the hot new Apple Music features will need the very latest software updates.
- iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 are needed.
Apple announced lossless Apple Music with support for Dolby Atmos earlier today and it has now confirmed that you'll also need the very latest software updates to take it all in.
Hidden at the bottom of the refreshed Apple Music website, Apple confirms that its latest software is needed to be able to take advantage of both lossless audio and Dolby Atmos.
Apple:
All Apple Music subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV can listen to thousands of Dolby Atmos music tracks using any headphones.
and
You can listen to lossless audio using the latest Apple Music app on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.
Even further down the page, apple notes that the features are "available in iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, or tvOS 14.6 or later."
Those software updates are now in beta form and will need to be released before Apple's target of "June 2021" for the new Apple Music features. Time to get a wriggle on!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AirPods Max don't support Apple Music's lossless songs, Apple says
Apple's new lossless Apple Music won't work with AirPods Max, Apple reportedly told T3.
We're hoping for improved Home screen customization in iOS 15
With WWDC just weeks away, we're going to soon see what iOS 15 has in store for us. But one thing that I hope it improves is Home screen customization and even theming.
Apple announces two new Apple Watch Pride bands and a watch face
Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop and more are coming to help celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT.)
What are the best games with motion controls on the Switch?
Whether you're steering, aiming, or performing surgery, these are the best motion control games on the Nintendo Switch.