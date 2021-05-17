Apple announced lossless Apple Music with support for Dolby Atmos earlier today and it has now confirmed that you'll also need the very latest software updates to take it all in.

Hidden at the bottom of the refreshed Apple Music website, Apple confirms that its latest software is needed to be able to take advantage of both lossless audio and Dolby Atmos.

Apple:

All Apple Music subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV can listen to thousands of Dolby Atmos music tracks using any headphones.

and

You can listen to lossless audio using the latest Apple Music app on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Even further down the page, apple notes that the features are "available in iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, or tvOS 14.6 or later."

Those software updates are now in beta form and will need to be released before Apple's target of "June 2021" for the new Apple Music features. Time to get a wriggle on!