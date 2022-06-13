I had never owned a MacBook before. As a relatively fresh-faced jobbing journo, the premium of Apple's devices had previously always been just out of reach for me and my lowly income. But with my first significant paycheck starting to come in, my eyes widened, and my dreaming got just a little bit more extravagant. I was going to buy a MacBook, which would be the 2012 MacBook Pro with Retina Display. June 11 marked the 10th anniversary of the laptop, first revealed at WWDC 2012, and I'm happy to say it's still going strong to this day. An investment in the future The MacBook Pro with Retina Display set me on the path I now find myself still on today; an Apple connoisseur heading up a site all about the company. In that respect, it's paid for itself many times over, and I can still boot it up today and get 99% of my working tasks done with it speaks to the quality with which it was built in the first instance.

But it was the most expensive thing I had ever bought – it might still be the most expensive thing I've ever bought! The deposit on my flat notwithstanding, thanks to how I souped up the 15-inch model's internal configuration to what were futuristic heights at the time. But it wasn't a sure thing. I'd been watching rumors of its production for months, and a few things worried me about it. There was to be no CD/DVD drive. There was to be no built-in Ethernet port. Hard drive space was to be limited by the inclusion of then-still-super-expensive all-flash SSD drives. Apple was pointing to a port-free, wireless future I wasn't sure I was ready to experience.

I need not have worried. I opted to up the storage to a then-giant 512GB SSD, pushed for the 2.6GHz processor over the 2.3GHz option, splashed out for 16GB RAM, and never looked back. I can count on one hand the number of times I used the external CD/DVD drive and Ethernet dongles I bought separately alongside the MacBook Pro over the years, while the proliferation of cloud storage systems meant I never needed any more storage than that 512GB. Apple had seen the future of portable computing – or directed its course – and I was happy to find the road it took was not a bumpy one. A modern MacBook marvel There were lots to love about the MacBook Pro with Retina display in the then-present too. It was, as all contemporary Apple announcements were at the time, the most advanced portable computer Apple had until then ever made. Its screen was a thing of beauty, topping out at 2880 x 1800 resolution with a 220ppi pixel density, popping with brightness and color. Its keyboard remains the best I've ever used on a laptop, offering plenty of travel despite its low profile. Its selection of ports, including a full-sized HDMI and SD Card slot, was so useful that Apple has returned to a similar array for its most recent and best MacBook Pro configurations – not to mention the now-returning magnetically-snapping MagSafe charging cable, an idea so wonderfully safe and intuitive that you have to wonder why Apple ever saw it wise to remove it from the lineup.