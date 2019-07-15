This re-imagined classic takes you through the first generation game's Kanto region with your special Eevee buddy. One of the things I love about this game is that Eevee is always accessible. He's either running alongside you or taking a ride on your hat. You can even interact with him by dressing him up in different outfits or changing his hairdo. Aside from Eevee, there's also the ability to ride around on several different Pokémon like Lapras (pictured above), Arcanine, Snorlax, and many others.

Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee! is steeply discounted at only $30 compared to its typical $45 price point. Don't let this one slip away. Grab it fast to take advantage of this Prime deal!