Lucky Swift Student Challenge winners begin receiving their Apple swag

WWDC is just around the corner and some of the lucky winners of the 2022 Swift Student Challenge have begun to receive their free swag, including WWDC22 merch and new earbuds.

People sharing their new Apple gear online show a new WWDC22-branded sweatshirt as well as a hat and smaller merch that includes some WWDC trading cards. Winners have also been given a free pair of AirPods Pro, too.

Winners of the gear were tasked with submitting a coding project that was created in Swift Playgrounds, with winners chosen and informed last week. More details are available on the Swift Student Challenge webpage.

We continue our long-standing support of students around the world who love to code with this year's exciting Swift Student Challenge. Showcase your passion for coding by creating an incredible Swift Playgrounds app project on the topic of your choice. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC22 outerwear, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.

The WWDC event proper will kick off on Monday, June 6 when Apple streams its opening keynote. We expect to see the announcement of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 during that event — with an outside chance that a new MacBook Air could also make an appearance.

All of the new software will likely get an initial beta release, made available to developers, on Monday while the updates will be made available to everyone later this year.