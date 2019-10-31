When I last jumped on Metacritic, I saw that several professional critics have given the game mostly favorable scores while user reviews have been overwhelmingly positive resulting in a Metascore of 86. Not too shabby.

It's been a stellar year for the Nintendo Switch, seeing as how several highly-rated exclusives have released on the console within the last few months. Luigi's Mansion 3 is adding to Nintendo's glowing stack of praiseworthy games with its gorgeous visuals and light-hearted spooks. This is only the third Luigi's Mansion game to release in the last 20 years, with the sequel, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, having released roughly six years ago. Fans, myself included, have desperately been waiting for the third game's arrival, and so far, it seems the wait has been worth it.

It's Halloween, and honestly, Luigi's Mansion 3 couldn't come out on a more fitting day. This morning I rushed to my local store, passing aisles of costumes and creepy decor before grabbing a copy of the game. I've only been able to play for a few hours, but so far, it's impressed me with its charm and mechanics. I just can't wait until tonight when I can play with the lights out while hopped up on Halloween candy.

I've found that several elements from the previous games have made their way into this one. For instance, you'll want to keep an eye out for hidden gems and hiding Boos as you go through each level. The visuals have been beautiful, and I've really liked the fun, playful feel of the game. It takes me back to the thrill I felt playing Nintendo games when I was a kid. The thing that's surprised me the most is how fun the multiplayer party games are. I was expecting these to be a silly afterthought that didn't amount to much, but they're fun to play with others.

While I like the game so far, I'm still in the early stages, so I've yet to form a complete opinion of it. You'll want to check back in next week for my complete review of Luigi's Mansion 3. Until then, here's what other gamers are saying about this game.

Player reviews

So far, fellow gamers have been giving Luigi's Mansion 3 glowing scores, overall. It helps that this is a fun, fluffy series that's been enjoyed by several people without ever having had a super die-hard fan base. That basically means that it's a lot less likely to disappoint intense fans. Additionally, it's child-friendly scares mixed with its nostalgic gameplay has made it a great game for people of all ages.