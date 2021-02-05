Lumen. is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV right now and sees gamers explore an old attic and mysterious antique box. Intrigued yet?

Apple Arcade has a new game today with Lykkegaard Europe Limited making Lumen. available for download. A puzzle game with "unique mechanics," Lumen. gives gamers something a little new to play this week.

lumen. is a puzzle game with unique mechanics, where you have to solve levels using lights, lenses and mirrors. You will find yourself in the old attic and discover the mysterious antique box of Ms. Olivia McLumen, who lived in Scotland over a hundred years ago and was a great inventor of her time, she saved her inventions in cinematic frames for you to restore.

Featuring hundreds of levels and a mechanic that is said to be easy to learn but difficult to master, Lumen. will have you making use of lights, lenses, and mirrors as you try to solve puzzles in order to progress.

If that sounds like something up your street, download Lumen. from the App Store now. It's free so long as you are an Apple Arcade subscriber or have taken advantage of the Apple One subscription bundle.