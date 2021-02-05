What you need to know
- Lumen. is a new game available on Apple Arcade from today.
Apple Arcade has a new game today with Lykkegaard Europe Limited making Lumen. available for download. A puzzle game with "unique mechanics," Lumen. gives gamers something a little new to play this week.
Lumen. is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV right now and sees gamers explore an old attic and mysterious antique box. Intrigued yet?
lumen. is a puzzle game with unique mechanics, where you have to solve levels using lights, lenses and mirrors.
You will find yourself in the old attic and discover the mysterious antique box of Ms. Olivia McLumen, who lived in Scotland over a hundred years ago and was a great inventor of her time, she saved her inventions in cinematic frames for you to restore.
Featuring hundreds of levels and a mechanic that is said to be easy to learn but difficult to master, Lumen. will have you making use of lights, lenses, and mirrors as you try to solve puzzles in order to progress.
If that sounds like something up your street, download Lumen. from the App Store now. It's free so long as you are an Apple Arcade subscriber or have taken advantage of the Apple One subscription bundle.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Cricut Explore Air 2 is a crafter's delight
The Cricut Explore Air 2 might just be the perfect cutting and crafting machine for you.
Kia looking for Apple Car manufacturing partners
A new report says that automaker Kia is looking for potential partners to help build Apple Car in what would be a multibillion-dollar investment.
Apple needs to make these multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loops
Apple doesn't make any multi-colored bands like this. But it really should.
Keep that iPhone 12 safe while you run out and about
Running is great for your health and mental wellness, but it can be hard on your iPhone if you don't have a good running case. We've assembled this list of the best iPhone 12 cases for running to keep your handset safe and secure while you run it out.