What you need to know
- Apple TV+ thriller Servant has been renewed for a second season.
- Executive Producer and Director M. Night Shyamalan confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
- There are no reports as to when season 2 will begin production, or be released.
It appears that Apple TV+ thriller Servant has been renewed for a second season.
According to Variety, the show's Executive Producer M Night. Shyamalan (who also directed several episodes) confirmed that a second season was in the pipeline, whilst appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Apple premiered the show earlier this week, November 20. In a press release, it confirmed that the first season of Servant starring Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, would be released on November 28. Three episodes will be made available at launch, with remaining episodes released weekly on a Friday thereafter. There are 10 episodes in total.
Servant tells the story of a Philadelphia couple who tragically lose their 13-week old child. In order to cope, they replace the child with a life-like doll and hire a nanny to look after it. The trailer alone is quite enough to chill your bones, you can check it out below.
Whilst M. Night Shyamalan may have confirmed that a second season has been commissioned, there is no indication as to when production might start. Servant joins See, For All Mankind, and the Morning Show, as well as Dickinson in the lineup of Apple TV+ shows confirmed for followup seasons.
Servant coming soon!
Apple TV+
M. Night Shyamalan's Servant will be available on November 28, and season 2 has reportedly been commissioned.
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
