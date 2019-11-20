What you need to know Apple has confirmed that Apple TV+ thriller Servant will debut November 28.

Three episodes will be made available at launch, the remaining seven will be released weekly.

Servant is directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Apple has confirmed that it's incredibly creepy-looking Apple TV+ show Servant will debut on Apple TV+ on November 28, following a premiere of the show in Brooklyn on November 19. Announced in a press release, the show debuted at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York. In attendance was director M. Night Shyamalan, as well as actors Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

"Servant" is a new psychological thriller directed by Academy Award nominated M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

Apple has confirmed that the show will debut on November 28, where three episodes will be made available. The remaining seven episodes of the 10 episode series will be released weekly on a Friday after that. The show charts the story of a Philadelphia couple who have tragically lost their 13-week old child. In order to cope, they replace the child with a life-like doll and even hire a nanny to look after the child. The doll alone is enough to give you the heeby-jeebies, but if you're still not satisfied, check out the frankly disturbing trailer below.