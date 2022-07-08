The M2 MacBook Pro is one of Apple's most anticipated launches of the year after its unveiling at WWDC 2022. The new laptop features a complete redesign of the previous model, along with the new M2 chip that Apple has stuffed in the chassis. Now, you're wondering where you can preorder the MacBook Air M2 - and you're in the right place. We've found all the retailers where you can preorder the M2 MacBook Air, and put them here so you don't have to search for them yourself. Where to preorder the MacBook Air M2 in the US You'll find the M2 MacBook Air at pretty much every retailer that stocks Apple computers. B&H Photo has the Air in stock, with some options as to what MacBook you'd like to get a hold of in regards to RAM and storage. Amazon also has the machine available to preorder, but you'll only be able to choose what storage you want. If you want to really spec out your M2 MacBook Air, you'll want to go to Apple directly, where you can choose specs like RAM options up to 24GB, and SSD storage options up to 2TB.

B&H Photo You can preorder a M2 MacBook Air from B&H photo, and you'll find a good deal of options available should you want more RAM or SSD storage. All the colors are available as well, so you can expect the pick of the crop. From $1199 at B&H Photo

Amazon Amazon also has the M2 MacBook Air available for preorder, but as with most Apple computers on retailer, there aren't many options. While you can choose your favorite color, you will only be able to choose between a 256GB or 512GB SSD. From $1199 at Amazon

Apple Of course, if you really want to get the most options you can go to Apple itself. Here, you'll find a couple of processor options, SSD configurations of up to 2TB, and up to 24GB of RAM. That will force up the price of the machine, so be prepared to shell out for a top-spec machine. From $1199 at Apple

Where to preorder the MacBook Air M2 in the UK In ol' blighty you'll be able to find a M2 MacBook Air at a variety of different online retailers. Amazon, again, only has two storage options, but if you're married to the big A then you can grab one from there. John Lewis has the M2 MacBook Air as well, with some options too. Apple will be the place to get the most options, as with the US.

John Lewis Retailer John Lewis has the M2 MacBook Air as well, with some more options available. They also include some offers you won't find elsewhere, like 6 free months of Apple Music and Apple Arcade. From £1249 at John Lewis

Currys Currys will let you preorder an M2 MacBook Air, but they won't let you spec it out. You can choose your color, and whether you want a 256GB or 512GB SSD. From £1499 at Currys

Apple UK Apple will let you spec up your own machine, with more RAM options and SSD choices than anywhere else. There'll be all the colors too, including that stunning starlight option. Be prepared to shell out the big bucks for a fully upgraded machine - around £2500. From £1249 at Apple

When can I preorder the MacBook Air M2? Now. As in, right now - it's available to preorder at the retailers above! Why would I want a MacBook Air M2? The M2 MacBook Air is Apple's most anticipated laptop of the year. While it released the M2 chip in its 2022 13-inch MacBook pro, it'll be in this machine that most people will experience it. This latest version of Apple's slimmest laptop features some great upgrades to the previous MacBook Air as well. The screen is bigger, at 13.6-inches, and the keyboard now has larger and nicer to tap on keys. The chassis has seen the most improvement, however, with a complete redesign that makes it look like a slimmer version of the MacBook Pro 14-inch. This is the best slim MacBook that Apple has made for years - or so it appears. We'll have a full revierw for you very soon.