The M2 MacBook Pro is one of Apple's most anticipated launches of the year after its unveiling at WWDC 2022. The new laptop features a complete redesign of the previous model, along with the new M2 chip that Apple has stuffed in the chassis. Now, you're wondering where you can preorder the MacBook Air M2 - and you're in the right place. We've found all the retailers where you can preorder the M2 MacBook Air, and put them here so you don't have to search for them yourself.
Where to preorder the MacBook Air M2 in the US
You'll find the M2 MacBook Air at pretty much every retailer that stocks Apple computers. B&H Photo has the Air in stock, with some options as to what MacBook you'd like to get a hold of in regards to RAM and storage. Amazon also has the machine available to preorder, but you'll only be able to choose what storage you want. If you want to really spec out your M2 MacBook Air, you'll want to go to Apple directly, where you can choose specs like RAM options up to 24GB, and SSD storage options up to 2TB.
Where to preorder the MacBook Air M2 in the UK
In ol' blighty you'll be able to find a M2 MacBook Air at a variety of different online retailers. Amazon, again, only has two storage options, but if you're married to the big A then you can grab one from there. John Lewis has the M2 MacBook Air as well, with some options too. Apple will be the place to get the most options, as with the US.
When can I preorder the MacBook Air M2?
Now. As in, right now - it's available to preorder at the retailers above!
Why would I want a MacBook Air M2?
The M2 MacBook Air is Apple's most anticipated laptop of the year. While it released the M2 chip in its 2022 13-inch MacBook pro, it'll be in this machine that most people will experience it. This latest version of Apple's slimmest laptop features some great upgrades to the previous MacBook Air as well. The screen is bigger, at 13.6-inches, and the keyboard now has larger and nicer to tap on keys. The chassis has seen the most improvement, however, with a complete redesign that makes it look like a slimmer version of the MacBook Pro 14-inch. This is the best slim MacBook that Apple has made for years - or so it appears. We'll have a full revierw for you very soon.
Why should I preorder a MacBook Air M2?
This looks to be a big product launch, with a massive number of people looking to get their hands on the new MacBook Air. If you're looking for one, then preordering one may be your best bet on getting one on release.
What about the MacBook Pro M2?
We can tell you where to order a MacBook pro M2, but we can also tell you that buying a 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn't make any sense. If anything, this MacBook Air looks to be by far the more compelling option, sharing the same chip, SSD, and RAM options, only with a bigger and nicer screen and keyboard. For more information, we have a MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro (2022) to show you all the key differences.
If you're after a discounted MacBook, then we've got you covered with these MacBook Prime Day deals. We'd love to tell you to get a case for your M2 MacBook Air, but we have to tell you to be careful when looking for one instead - this laptop is completely different from the previous model, and some… unscrupulous case makers are selling their cases designed for the 2020 Air as if they will fit the new Air M2. They won't. We'll let you know as soon as there are some good cases for the latest MacBook Air.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Secure your iPhone or iPad even more with Lockdown Mode in iOS 16
Apple is making your device more secure with a new Lockdown Mode feature coming in iOS 16. Here's how to enable it if you have the latest developer beta.
iPhone 14 case leak again suggests no design change, new 'Max' model
A set of leaked cases for the iPhone 14 on Weibo again suggest we can expect little design change and a new lineup.
Apple TV+ just owned the Hollywood Critics Association Awards nominations
Apple TV+ has picked up no fewer than 53 Hollywood Critics Association Awards nominations with Ted Lasso and Severance basically making them their own. 53 nominations is a new record, with Central Park, Dickinson, and Prehistoric Planet among some of the other nominees.
Slide your M2 MacBook Air into a sleeve for protection on the go
Protect your MacBook Air with M2 from drops and bumps by keeping it in a handy sleeve when you're on the move. Here are some of your best options.