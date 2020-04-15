What you need to know
- Orders for the Mac Pro Wheels and Feet Kit are now available.
- The Mac Pro Wheels Kit costs $699.
- The Mac Pro Feet Kit costs $299.
On the same day the company announced the long-rumored new iPhone SE and started orders for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro a month early, Apple also released a couple of accessories that had been long-awaited by its pro customers.
For those who have been wanting to roll their Mac Pro around their home, office, or studio, Apple just dropped the Mac Pro Wheels Kit available for order on the Apple Store website. The wheels are built with a "custom-designed stainless steel" and rubber. While Apple includes a hex bit with the kit, it does say that additional tools are required for attaching the wheels to the Mac Pro.
"Put your Mac Pro on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Kit. The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio. Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary. Replacing the Mac Pro feet with wheels adds approximately one inch to the height of the frame."
The kit comes with four wheels for the Mac Pro, an installation guide, and a 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit for attaching the wheels to the tower and costs a whopping $699. It is available for order today and is currently shipping for delivery as soon as April 17th.
Apple has also also made the Apple Mac Pro Feet Kit available for order as well. While Apple did include the feet when customers purchased a Mac Pro, this will help those who have perhaps damaged a foot or two and need a replacement. The kit sells for $299 and is available to order today with delivery dates currently as soon as April 17th.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is now redirecting (PRODUCT)RED purchases to COVID‑19 relief fund
Now through September 30, Apple is redirecting 100% of a portion of (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response.
We review Wicked Audio's convenient Ravian USB-C headphones
If you're not a fan of wireless Bluetooth headphones and you need to plug into a MacBook or iPad Pro, Wicked Audio has a solution for you with their Ravian USB-C headphones.
The new iPhone SE has arrived
Apple's new iPhone SE
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.