On the same day the company announced the long-rumored new iPhone SE and started orders for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro a month early, Apple also released a couple of accessories that had been long-awaited by its pro customers.

For those who have been wanting to roll their Mac Pro around their home, office, or studio, Apple just dropped the Mac Pro Wheels Kit available for order on the Apple Store website. The wheels are built with a "custom-designed stainless steel" and rubber. While Apple includes a hex bit with the kit, it does say that additional tools are required for attaching the wheels to the Mac Pro.

"Put your Mac Pro on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Kit. The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio. Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary. Replacing the Mac Pro feet with wheels adds approximately one inch to the height of the frame."

The kit comes with four wheels for the Mac Pro, an installation guide, and a 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit for attaching the wheels to the tower and costs a whopping $699. It is available for order today and is currently shipping for delivery as soon as April 17th.