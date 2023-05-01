15-inch MacBook Air's WWDC unveiling tipped once more

If you're holding off treating yourself to a brand-new laptop because you're waiting for the 15-inch MacBook Air, the wait might almost be over. That's because it looks increasingly likely that Apple will announce its latest new machine during the WWDC23 event.

That unveiling is expected to take place during the WWDC23 opening keynote which will kick off on June 5 and that now looks likely to be the big day that will see the biggest-ever MacBook Air break cover.

That's according to a new report by someone who has shared other details about what we can expect from the WWDC23 event, including the announcement of more hardware — the AR/VR headset thought to be called Reality Pro.

MacBook Air, coming soon

That report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who was writing as part of the weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter. He was speaking about the various software updates that we can expect to debut during the event including iOS 17 and watchOS 10 before adding that we can also expect new hardware as well.

"As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the interface," Gurman said when speaking about the next big Apple Watch software update. "This new strategy will debut at WWDC in June, alongside the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and, of course, the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset."

As for the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple is expected to give the machine an M2 chip while there is also the possibility of an M2 Pro being offered. There was some suggestion that Apple could use a new M3 chip, but that isn't now thought to be the case.

No matter what chip is used a 15-inch MacBook Air almost instantly becomes the best Mac for a lot of people thanks to the large screen and likely competitive pricing compared to the powerful but costly 16-inch MacBook Pro.