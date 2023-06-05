Apple finally reveals new Mac Pro at WWDC 2023

The new Mac Pro with Apple silicon can do things that were simply not possible before, Apple claims, such as render complex scenes with massive geometry and textures

The Mac Pro has been one of the only computers in the Mac lineup not equipped with an Apple Silicon chip, skipping the M1 variants and landing a little after most of its M2 brethren have been released. Now, however, the biggest and most expensive Mac is here to wow again with big power where it counts.

The Mac Pro will be powered by the speedy M2 Ultra and feature, once again, massive amounts of RAM and storage. There's no new look, unfortunately, although part of the charm of the Mac Pro is the iconic, cheese-grater look of the chassis. But if you need expansion options, this is for you. Just be prepared to fork over a few bucks for this top-of-the line machine.

(Image credit: Apple)

A new Mac Pro – finally

It's taken longer than we expected but the Mac Pro is now here, bringing PCI expansion to Apple silicon. The M2 Ultra is up to 3x faster than the old Mac Pro; it supports up to 192GB of RAM as well. That's thanks to a wicked powerful CPU: The computer starts with a 24-core CPU, and can be configured with up to a 76-core GPU. Clearly, the price will be commensurate with the power.

Those who need the expansion the Mac Pro is known for will benefit from six expansion slots, while there are eight Thunderbolt ports for people who need them.

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,999 and is available in both tower and rackmount configurations, as was the case with the Intel previous model.

Alongside the new Mac Studio, this is the Mac that will give developers and creatives the power they need for the next generation of workflows. And while the Mac Studio continues to lack in expansion options, the Mac Pro finally plugs that gap for people who want the best of Apple silicon.

