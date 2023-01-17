Apple just jacked up UK iMac pricing for the same old model
A massive increase!
Apple today refreshed a number of its Mac products but one lineup that didn’t change is that of the 24-inch iMac — if you don't count a price increase as a change, that is.
While the MacBook Pro and Mac mini now have new machines on offer, the same old 24-inch iMac is still on sale. But that hasn’t stopped Apple from increasing the price of the all-in-one machine in the United Kingdom without changing anything else at all.
Anyone buying a new 24-inch iMac today will pay £1399 for the base model, £1,599 for the upgraded 8-core GPU model, and £1,799 for the model with upgraded storage. But anyone who bought one yesterday would have saved £150 — the previous prices were £1,249, £1,449, and £1,649 respectively.
24-inch iMac, going up
This, of course, isn’t the first time that Apple has increased the price of some of its products in the UK without offering customers anything new. In October 2022 Apple bumped the price of the iPad Air and iPad mini across the UK and Europe by as much as £130 depending on the model that was bought.
On the day that Apple refreshed its best Macs, unveiling a new M2 Mac mini and M2 MacBook Pro, the older 24-inch M1-powered iMac is already beginning to look a little long in the tooth and was ready for an update of its own. That hasn’t happened, unfortunately, and buyers are now expected to fork out even more for the same product.
Apple’s price increases are very likely to be related to ongoing economic volatility, including those related to international currency exchange rates. But that’s unlikely to be comforting to customers now paying more — especially when they consider how much money Apple has sitting in the bank at any given moment.
Back in September 2022, we said that there’d never been a worse time to buy an iMac. Turns out we were wrong.
