Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air shipments could reach 3 million in 2023

Apple's rumored 15-inch MacBook Air will be announced at the WWDC 2023 opening keynote very shortly (assuming those rumors are true!) and one analyst has been explaining how well they expect it to do.

Apple will no doubt be hoping that the increased screen size will make the new 15-inch model a popular addition to many a desk and laptop bag. And that alone could make it one of the best Macs for a whole lot of people.

Now, one analyst says that he expects Apple to ship up to three million units before the end of the year.

Many, many MacBook Airs

That's according to DigiTimes Research analyst Jim Hsiao, with a report noting that he expects "the notebook's shipments to reach 2.5–3 million units in 2023."

The report goes on to say that "the upstream supply chain pointed out that the new MacBook Air has already entered volume production, but only received minor upgrades in hardware." The 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to feature the same M2 chips as the existing 13-inch model, with the display size being the only difference between the two machines.

However, the report does note that bigger changes are coming — just not yet.

"The product line is likely to get brand new machines or a major hardware enhancement in 2024 or 2025," the report says while citing an unnamed source in the supply chain.

Alongside the new MacBook Air Apple is also expected to unveil a new M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio, while the Reality Pro headset is also thought to finally be ready for its first public showing. We should also expect Apple to preview new software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV as well. It's also possible there may be a surprise or two, but only time will tell.