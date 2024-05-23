Apple's foldable MacBook is set to arrive sooner than expected – now in 2026

While most of our attention is on a foldable iPhone, Apple might actually release another foldable device first. Rumour has it that this could be a foldable MacBook, and it's the only device in the company's development schedule at the moment. Previously thought to be coming in 2027, it now looks like we can expect it to make an appearance earlier.

Top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to report on the foldable MacBook. Per a blog post on Medium, he now reckons we could see this flagship device hit the shelves by 2026, a year earlier than his previous forecast. The device would likely join the ranks of the best Macs available, and would be one of the first devices of its kind.

Apple的首款折疊產品 - 全螢幕折疊MacBook調查更新 / Apple’s first foldable product - the full-screen foldable MacBook survey updatehttps://t.co/LT8iKYDH7XMay 23, 2024

What to expect from a foldable MacBook

When first reporting on the device, Kuo explained that the device would have a 20.3-inch display – much larger than what's available on current MacBooks. It sounds like this device could be a hybrid Mac/iPad concept that essentially brings the iPad's multitouch capabilities into the world of macOS. But it looks like there are alternative ideas in the pipeline.

In the same report, Kuo revealed that Apple’s toying with the idea of an 18.8-inch panel too. So, whether you want your foldable to close up into something akin to a 14-15 inch MacBook or a slightly more petite 13-14 inch version, it seems they’ve got you covered. The brains behind this ambitious project? LG Display, tasked with the Herculean effort of making that fold as smooth as a silk sheet.

Under the hood, we’re looking at the upcoming M5 processor. Production could kick off as soon as the end of next year, which means the next couple of years could be very interesting for MacBook aficionados. We're still a few years away from prototypes for the device, so things are likely to change.

More from iMore