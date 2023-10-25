Four Macs Apple won't announce at its event next week

Apple has confirmed its Scary Fast Halloween Mac extravaganza (keynote event) will take place on October 30, and we’ve got a good idea of four Macs that the company won’t be announcing that evening.

It comes following reports that Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is imminent, as is possibly a 13-inch MacBook Pro and maybe even an M3 iMac.

Now, top insider Mark Gurman says there are four popular models we likely shouldn’t expect to see, confirming our general understanding of what Macs we can expect over the next 12 months.

Apple’s Scary Fast Mac event - the absentees

Tweeting overnight on Tuesday, Gurman revealed that while Apple is indeed developing a 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3, “those are farther behind than the MacBook Pros” and as such, we shouldn’t expect them until next year.

Likewise, Gurman says we shouldn’t expect a new Mac mini, Mac Studio, or Mac Pro until next year “at the earliest.” The latter makes a lot of sense given how recently Apple updated the Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

The Mac Studio was also updated at the same time, in June this year at WWDC 2023, and Apple’s Mac mini only came out in January. Given these are desktop models that people upgrade less frequently this all seems very reasonable. It is interesting to note, however, that Apple might have new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to show us despite only unveiling the M2 Pro and M2 Max in January. However, Gurman “has little doubt” these are being announced on October 30. Noting separately that, “while rare,” Apple has refreshed a Mac twice within the space of a year before, namely the iMac in October ‘05 and then January ‘06. He also notes the M2 MacBook Pro range was originally slated for October of last year, further explaining the quick turnaround.

The M3 Mac chip is expected to debut featuring an all-new 3nm architecture that will make it even more punchy and efficient than the M2 line. Apple's new M3 line will undoubtedly be the best MacBooks the company has ever made.