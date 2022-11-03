Going Ultrawide is well worth it - especially with this LG monitor deal

If you're looking to get work done at home, then a decent monitor is a must - and an Ultrawide is a space-saving alternative to two monitors side by side. With a 2560 x 1080 screen resolution, this LG ultrawide is effectively a Full HD screen and a half, giving you extra space to work on multiple windows. You'll also save a decent $100 on this one at Amazon at the moment too, making the perfect work setup that little bit cheaper.

Get all your windows on one screen

(opens in new tab) LG 34WP65G-B 34-inch UltraWide Monitor | $400 $295 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 34-inch monitor is massive and has plenty of space for getting more work done. Two windows side by side on an ultrawide is like having two monitors, saving you some space on your desk. This deal saves you $103 off the full price. This matches the lowest price of the monitor, and it's a price that when doesn't tend to last too long when it appears.

One of the best things I ever added to my workstation was an Ultrawide monitor to go with my best MacBook. Where before I would struggle to have multiple windows open on the same screen, now I can effectively work as if I have two monitors with a window open on each. It has saved space on my desk, and made it a great deal easier to work more effectively.

This monitor is 34-inches, which is plenty big enough. The resolution isn't the highest, but it keeps the cost down and brings other features like HDR and 1ms response rate. With this $100 saving, it's one of the best value Ultrawides out there, letting you add one to your battle station for a lot less. There are other monitors out there as well - perhaps you want to see the best monitors.

