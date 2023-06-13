How to download the official macOS Sonoma wallpaper today

macOS Sonoma was announced at WWDC 2023 and brings some long-anticipated features to the Mac, like widgets on your desktop.

Not only does macOS Sonoma add functionality to your Mac experience, but like all major releases, it introduces some beautiful wallpapers too.

Sonoma is known for its legendary vineyards in northern California, and Apple has added stunning new screen savers showcasing the location to macOS Sonoma.

You can access these screensavers by downloading macOS Sonoma developer beta 1 and waiting for future releases of the developer beta to make them available. Although we advise waiting until at least the public beta when it releases next month.

How to get the official macOS Sonoma wallpaper now

Luckily, the official macOS Sonoma wallpaper used in Apple's official images of the software is available without access to the operating system. That means you can add some color to your Mac desktop without waiting for Sonoma to officially release in the fall. Download the macOS Sonoma wallpaper right here.

What else is coming to macOS Sonoma?

(Image credit: Apple)

macOS Sonoma will be available this year for Mac and brings many enhancements to your computing experience. Not only will you have bright wallpapers, gorgeous screensavers, and widgets, but macOS Sonoma is bringing huge enhancements to Safari that will make the browser even faster.

Additionally, macOS Sonoma now allows you to use web apps on Mac. That means you can use your favorite websites as dedicated applications that sit in your dock - maybe this will become the new way to use Reddit if all third-party developers get shut down.

And if you're a gamer, macOS Sonoma introduces Game Mode to reduce latency and make gaming on Mac that little bit easier. Hopefully, developers start using the new Game Porting Kit introduced by Apple at WWDC, so games like CyberPunk 2077 can run natively alongside the new purpose-built Game Mode.

We can't wait for macOS Sonoma, but until then at least we've got a bright wallpaper to spice up our lives.