Apple may launch a 32-inch iMac in late 2024 or early 2025

Apple has a rather solid lineup of Macs right now, with all having transitioned to Apple Silicon. It seems Apple has more models coming soon. A couple of weeks ago, Mark Gurman said in his Power On newsletter that Apple was working on an even bigger iMac, and now we have some more information on this supersized iMac.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that the iMac Apple is working on, could be a 32-inch model. Gurman had previously confirmed that the iMac will have a screen size of over 30 inches, and the 32-inch size seems to be one of the possible sizes Apple could go with.

The bigger iMac isn't coming all that soon

Gurman has again confirmed that this iMac is under early development, which means it won't arrive until late 2024 or early 2025. The iMac is currently running an M1 chip with no M2 upgrade in sight. There is, however, an iMac M3 refresh set to arrive later in the year.

With this bigger iMac set for launch quite a while later, it will be interesting to see which chip it will use. It's possible that Apple could put in an M3 chip as it did with the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It's also possible that the launch may get pushed enough to get an even newer chip, given how the timeline on this iMac is not quite concrete yet.

Gurman didn't share any details about the display. Apple currently sells a 32-inch screen, the Pro Display XDR. While this iMac display is unlikely to match the specifications of the Pro Display XDR, we can expect the resolution to stay the same since it's the appropriate Retina resolution for the size. So the supersized iMac will more likely than not come with a 6K resolution screen, beating out the 5K resolution we've seen on the 27-inch iMac.

The new iMac isn't due to join the ranks of the best Macs anytime soon, so there is at least one more iMac release coming before it launches. The screen size may also change, but a 32-inch iMac seems like a sweet spot for the next iMac.