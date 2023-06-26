Apple's M3 iMac refresh could launch within months

Anyone waiting to pick up a new iMac until it gets a refresh might not have to wait all that much longer, according to a new report.

The current 24-inch iMac has been around for some time now and remains powered by Apple's M1 chip. It now looks increasingly likely that the M2 version of Apple's silicon is going to be skipped entirely, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that an M3 chip-powered iMac will arrive within months.

There is one question, though — will the new iMac also have other chips on offer?

Apple's best 24-inch iMac yet

The 24-inch iMac is one of the best Macs for people who want a desktop machine right now, despite its now aging M1 chip. Writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that it's about to get an M3-flavored upgrade. But don't expect a huge change in terms of design, we're told. Gurman believes that the updated M3 iMac "won’t be a major update."

However, unlike the M1 iMac, Gurman suggests there might be a chance that the M3 variant will also offer a chip upgrade in the form of the M3 Pro. "The big question for me is if the new iMac will come in an M3 Pro variation — something that I think would be a plus for desktop gamers, developers, and media editors," Gurman notes. It isn't yet clear if that's based on any insider knowledge or just wishful thinking, however.

As for when the new M3 iMac will debut, Gurman says that it is likely to arrive towards the end of 2023 or in the early parts of 2024.

Gurman also believes that Apple is working on a larger 30-inch iMac, but that it won't ship for some time yet.

As for your own buying decision, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a Mac Prime Day deal if you're looking to bag a new iMac bargain.