Make your desk a little more colorful with this 8-core iMac 24-inch deal at Amazon

The iMac 24-inch is a very colorful computer, and one loved for not only its sleek design but also its surprising processing oomf. The 8-core version here will buzz through all but the heaviest of workloads and make light work of most people's average use. This deal makes them a whole lot more affordable, too, with $100 off. The iMac currently then costs $1399 - but you're going to have to be quick because stock seems to be getting low, and there are only the Blue, Green, and Silver colors left at this lower price.

iMac 24-inch 8-core $100 off

(opens in new tab) iMac 24-inch | $1499 now $1399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deal is a solid one, making the 8-core variant of the iMac 24-inch a little bit more affordable. There are three colors at this price - Blue, Green, and Silver, and there doesn't seem to be much stock left, so you're going to have to be quick! You'll get a lot of computer for your money here, too, with a very powerful 8-core M1 chip under the hood.

The iMac 24-inch is one of the best Macs out there for almost everyone, with its slim all-in-one shape conserving space on desks, its powerful internals suiting most use cases, and its attractive colors fitting with any decor. It's usually fairly well priced, too, catering to a wide variety of users. This deal obviously makes that little bit more affordable than usual as well, letting you get the more powerful 8-core model for a little less than usual.

For the money, you'll get a powerful little all-in-one with a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display and colorful aluminum shell. It's also unreasonably thin - its uniform thickness all the way down the machine is around 11.5mm. That's around the width of a pen - and there's an entire computer inside it.

If you're looking for other Apple deals, then we know where to find the best MacBook Air deals and sales, and keep your eye out for Amazon Prime Early Access deals next week - we'll be covering them over the course of the two days, and you're bound to find a bargain.