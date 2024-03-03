iPads, Macs and accessories could launch in just weeks, but don't expect Apple to hold a March event - Gurman
Gurman suggests Apple will skip a reveal event.
Apple's rumored March event may not happen at all, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that a lack of an event wouldn't correlate with a lack of announcements, though, with Mac, iPad and accessories in line for a revamp.
Expect the long-rumoured iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display to arrive, as well as the debut of an OLED iPad, likely the iPad Pro. According to Gurman, there could be new Apple Pencil models and Magic Keyboard offerings to accommodate the new models, too.
For Mac buyers, the MacBook Air may be shifting to a 3nm chip, with M3 versions of the 13 and 15-inch models of the popular laptop.
Gurman notes that many of the new products mark significant updates to the existing lineup, so what about the event?
"Apple is instead planning to announce the new products on its website with a series of online videos and marketing campaigns," Gurman explains, also noting that production is likely underway on all of the above.
When could we see new iPads and Macs?
When it comes to nailing down a rough timeframe, Gurman expects the new devices to be compatible with a version of iOS 17.4 which is expected to ship by the end of the month.
"I’d expect the devices to arrive sometime in March or April," he says, noting that once those launch Apple will begin to focus on preparations for WWDC 2024, where it'll showcase its advances in generative AI technology - advances which may be revealed sooner than Apple would like.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.