iPads, Macs and accessories could launch in just weeks, but don't expect Apple to hold a March event - Gurman

Apple's rumored March event may not happen at all, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that a lack of an event wouldn't correlate with a lack of announcements, though, with Mac, iPad and accessories in line for a revamp.

Expect the long-rumoured iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display to arrive, as well as the debut of an OLED iPad, likely the iPad Pro. According to Gurman, there could be new Apple Pencil models and Magic Keyboard offerings to accommodate the new models, too.

For Mac buyers, the MacBook Air may be shifting to a 3nm chip, with M3 versions of the 13 and 15-inch models of the popular laptop.

Gurman notes that many of the new products mark significant updates to the existing lineup, so what about the event?

"Apple is instead planning to announce the new products on its website with a series of online videos and marketing campaigns," Gurman explains, also noting that production is likely underway on all of the above.

When could we see new iPads and Macs?

When it comes to nailing down a rough timeframe, Gurman expects the new devices to be compatible with a version of iOS 17.4 which is expected to ship by the end of the month.

"I’d expect the devices to arrive sometime in March or April," he says, noting that once those launch Apple will begin to focus on preparations for WWDC 2024, where it'll showcase its advances in generative AI technology - advances which may be revealed sooner than Apple would like.