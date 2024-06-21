Mac App Store games are up to 75% off in this sale from Apple – is your favorite available?

If you've been looking to buy a new game on your Mac, now might be the best time to do so. Apple has decided to offer a sale on selected gaming titles in the Mac App Store. This comes a few weeks after WWDC 2024, where Apple reminded us that gaming on the Mac is still a thing.

For a week only, starting from June 20 and running through June 27, you can snag some of the best Mac games at impressively low prices. If you’ve been itching to expand your Mac gaming library, now’s your chance to do it without breaking the bank.

Why Mac games are on sale?

All the following games are waiting for you on the Mac App Store, make sure grab your favourites before they’re gone.

First up, we’ve got Valheim – the Viking survival game that’s taken the world by storm. It’s slashed to $9.99 from $19.99. Perfect time to join your mates in building those epic longhouses. Then there’s DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT. Whether you’re in it for Norman Reedus or just the bizarrely beautiful Kojima storytelling, it’s now a steal at $19.99, down from $39.99.

Next, Inscryption, a spooky deck-building roguelike, also halved to $9.99 from $19.99. Fancy something with a bit more edge? Lies of P is down to $41.99 from $59.99. If you're into horror, Resident Evil Village is now just $15.99 from $39.99.

Return to Monkey Island for some nostalgic point-and-click adventure fun, now $12.99, down from $24.99. For the Disney fans, Disney Dreamlight Valley is $29.99, down from $39.99. GRIS, a visually stunning platformer, is down to a mere $2.99 from $9.99.

Hit the off-road tracks with SnowRunner, now $14.99 from $29.99. Mud, snow, and lots of heavy vehicles. Inside, another eerie puzzle-platformer, is going for $9.99, down from $19.99. The critically acclaimed Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is down to just $9.99 from $39.99.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LUNA The Shadow Dust is a charming puzzle adventure available for $9.99, down from $14.99. And for the strategy enthusiasts, Transport Fever 2 is available for $17.99, down from $35.99.