Mac mini set for a huge redesign to become Apple's smallest computer ever, alongside the M4 chip

When the iPad Pro launched earlier this year, it came with a massive surprise – instead of the expected M3 chip on the inside, it released the brand new M4 chip instead. Thanks to Mark Gurman and his ‘Power On’ newsletter, we’ve got some idea of when we might see that chip enter the Mac line of computers. And a more recent update reveals that the new Mac mini will be a big deal.

According to a newer report from Mark Gurman, the Mac mini is getting a serious makeover. We’re talking a design overhaul that will make the desktop computer Apple's smallest ever, along with the shiny new M4 and M4 Pro chips.

The redesigned Mac mini is due to strut into the limelight later this year, shedding its 2010-era attire for something sleeker and significantly more compact. Gurman describes it as something similar to an Apple TV 4K, but slightly taller. For context, the current model stands at 1.4 inches high, so the new one will still be quite the petite computer. And reportedly, it’s sticking with its aluminium shell.

Inside this tiny Mac, we’ll find Apple’s latest silicon chipsets. The base model will pack the M4 chip, akin to the iPad Pro’s brains, while the higher spec will offer the M4 Pro chip. Gurman says that Apple’s been playing around with at least three USB-C ports, a power cable slot, and an HDMI port. So, connectivity won’t be an issue when you’re hooking up your myriad of devices – you can expect I/O similar to the Mac Studio.

When to expect Apple's redesigned M4 Mac mini

The base model is apparently shipping out from the suppliers this month, with a release planned for later this year. However, the high-end model with the M4 Pro will only appear slightly later until October. I suspect you'll have to hold out until October for both models, however. It's unlikely Apple would split availability, or debut a Mac at September's iPhone event. More likely, we'll see another October event dedicated to Macs.

Also interesting, the M4 generation marks a historic moment for Apple silicon. For the first time, they’re slapping the same chip generation across all their Macs. The MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are all getting the M4 treatment over the next year. You should expect some of these to arrive at this year's October event, while some will only arrive in early 2025.

More from iMore