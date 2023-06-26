Forget Prime Day for the Mac mini: Apple's cheapest desktop is $70 off

The Mac mini with M2 is one of the best Macs that we've ever tested – it's small, super powerful, and extremely well-priced. Well, now it's even better priced with a massive $70 discount over at B&H Photo.

This price may not match its all-time lowest, but we haven't seen that price for a little while now. It's also one of the only places, apart from Apple, where you can get one at the moment, with it currently being out of stock at Amazon.

Mac mini price reduction

Mac mini M2 | $599 $529 at B&H Photo While not quite the lowest price ever on the Mac mini with M2, it's still an excellent price for one of our favorite Macs. This deal also extends across the range if you want to upgrade your Mac as well – there are significant savings if you want to add more storage or RAM.

The M2 Mac mini brought the Mac mini kicking and screaming into the space year 2023, with gobs more power on tap, and some extra RAM options. equipped with the same super-powered chips that you'll find in the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models, the Mac mini is a tiny powerhouse for pretty much anyone.

At the moment, it is out of stock at Amazon, so this B&H Photo deal is currently the best price on the web. With a $70 saving and more if you want to spec your machine up, it's a great opportunity to add one to your desk.

Of course, with Prime Day around the corner, you may be hesitant – and if you're after the base model, you've good reason to be. If you want a specced-up version, however, then this deal is truly unmissable – Amazon won't let you add to your new Mac, even if it is in the Prime Day sale. Hopefully, however, we'll still see some great Prime Day MacBook and Mac deals.