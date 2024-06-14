Deal ending soon! Get ready for Apple Intelligence with an M3 MacBook Air at its lowest price ever — save $200 at Amazon
That’s a big MacBook saving.
Apple Intelligence looks like the first genuinely (to some, anyway) useful implementation of AI into a range of operating systems yet. Better yet, it’ll work on any Mac running an M-series chip — although, as you might expect, the newer the chip, the better it is likely to run.
MacBook Airs don’t get much newer than the M3 MacBook Air, with that all-important M3 chip at its core. It’ll be perfect for Apple Intelligence, and, even better, there’s currently $200 off at Amazon.
MacBook Air Lowest price ever
M3 MacBook Air | $1,099 $899 at Amazon
We’ve seen this price before on the MacBook Air M3, but it remains the lowest price its ever been. This makes it only $70 more than the also currently reduced M2 MacBook Air — and as a result, a very worthy spend to get the more potent machine.
The M3 MacBook Air is one of the best MacBooks ever, and a great option if you want to take macOS 15 for a spin. Apple Intelligence isn’t in there yet, but it’ll get you ready for the next step in Apple’s assistive technology.
Forgetting even the upcoming updates to macOS, the M3 Air is a lovely piece of kit. A powerful M3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a stunning Retina display wrapped up in a sumptuous aluminum frame.
An aluminum frame that comes in a range of colors as well, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight. At this price, it’s almost a no-brainer if you’re looking to upgrade an older Mac, or even dip your toes in Apple’s computers for the first time. The deal is a limited-time one according to Amazon, so you don’t have long if you want to get the MacBook at this price — so it's worth getting a move on!
