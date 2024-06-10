MacBook Air M3 plummets to a new lowest price ever, just as WWDC rounds the corner with potential macOS updates

While Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (or WWDC 2024, or dub dub, or ‘that show where they show off the software’, it’s up to you) is only hours away with all its potential updates to macOS and a bevy of AI introductions, Amazon has seen fit to reduce the MacBook Air M3 down to a new lowest price ever. That’s Apple’s latest slim-line MacBook at a can’t-be-missed price.

Today, then, you can net a brand new MacBook and learn about all the powerful new updates coming in the coming months.

MacBook Air M3 gets a massive price drop

MacBook Air M3 | $1,099 $899 at Amazon This is the latest and greatest MacBook Air, and it comes in at a truly astonishing price. For those who pay close attention, it’s now less than the price of the M2 MacBook Air in the Apple Store, so you’re getting a stonking deal on one of the best MacBooks out there.

The M3 MacBook Air models bring some top-shelf specs at lower prices than their Pro counterparts. The M3 chips powering the show are more than enough for most people and, with integrated RAM fused with Apple’s homegrown silicon, you’ll be multitasking like a master. Battery life is excellent, the keyboard is great, and the svelte aluminum shell is both gorgeous to look at and super portable.

Even better, we’ll finally learn what kind of AI goodies Apple has in store for the laptop during the WWDC 2024 software showcase. Apparently, the update to macOS 15 is going to have what Apple could call “Apple Intelligence” (Get it? Apple Intelligence, AI, very clever Apple), which will bring artificial intelligence to the MacBook line — although what that will actually be capable of at the moment is anyone’s guess.

This MacBook deal meanwhile might not last very long at all, so if you’re looking to grab a MacBook Air at an incredible price, now is your opportunity.