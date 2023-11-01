You can save up to $825 on a brand new M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch when you trade in your old Mac

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro bids farewell to the old 13-inch model, and comes with some wicked new features — not least of all that M3 chip on the inside. It’s also a little more expensive than a MacBook 13-inch would normally be at launch, so you’ll want to find every saving you possibly can.

Thankfully, there are already deals out there on the as-yet-unreleased MacBook Pro models — and one of the best could save you a massive chunk of the price at Best Buy.

Trade in your old MacBook

MacBook Pro M3 14-inch | Up to $825 off at Best Buy Got an old MacBook just lying around? Then this could be the deal for you. You trade that old MacBook in, and Best Buy will give you a decent discount on a brand-new machine. Remember that this is still a preorder — the MacBook isn’t out yet.

The brand new MacBook Pro is a lovely refresh on the old base model, packing the same chassis as the more expensive M3 Pro and Max version, and featuring the wicked new M3 chip. For those with older Mac hardware, like an intel-based MacBook Pro, that’s going to be a marked improvement over your existing machine, making this the perfect opportunity to trade in and save some money.

Alas, there’s none of that new Space Black for the M3 version of the MacBook Pro M3 14-inch, but there are the classic Space Gray and Silver. It’s an epic upgrade to the Mac line, and it brings the whole lot together into the same design language.

The new MacBook Pro models are going to ship on November 7, although delivery dates might start to shift as the month moves on. This deal is only at Best Buy at the moment, but there are loads of places to preorder the MacBook Pro 14-inch.