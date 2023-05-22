15-inch MacBook Air retail launch could be soon after WWDC 2023 as suppliers ramp up

According to a research note nabbed by Mac Rumors, investment firm Morgan Stanley thinks that one of Apple's suppliers, Quanta Computer, has begun getting ready to start boosting production of new, as yet unreleased MacBooks.

Mac Rumors reports that analyst Erik Woodring believes that Quanta has been "guided for a single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it assembles in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter," attributing the growth to the new 15-inch MacBook Air.

New, larger MacBook Air close

The new MacBook Air has long been rumored, and recently it's been pegged for announcement at WWDC 2023. Most notably, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the new MacBook will be revealed next month, matching up with the WWDC timeline.

This news about the production of parts for the new MacBook matches up pretty well now with an actual release of the machine that comes just after the announcement, meaning we might not have to wait too long before we get the latest MacBook Air in our hands.

As for the MacBook Air itself, there are a few things that we know about it already. First is the larger, 15-inch screen, the main reason that someone may be looking to pick one up. A slim chassis with a large screen could be great for portable productivity and sits directly between the large 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the 13-inch current model MacBook Air.

As for the chip inside the new model, it is likely to be the same M2 chip as we received in last year's MacBook Air – a fine chip, but nothing new. After all, M3 isn't expected to come until later this year or even next year.

Finally, the price: It's likely to be around $2-300 more than the 13-inch version, again slotting it between the current model and the MacBook Pro line.

Of course, we'll know more with any luck during the upcoming WWDC show in June.