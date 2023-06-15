Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is already $100 off at Amazon

Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air is not even a week old, but Amazon is already selling it with a mighty $100 discount on both the 256GB and 512GB storage options if you buy it right now!

Apple's MacBook Air powered by Apple silicon is the company's most popular laptop thanks to its incredible portable power, great battery life, and slim form factor that make transportation and carrying it a dream.

Previously only available as a 13-inch model, Apple unveiled the new 15-inch version less than two weeks ago at WWDC 2023. It features the same M2 chip as the 13-inch model, and a larger 15.3-inch screen with the battery life to match.

15-inch MacBook Air gets its first savings

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch| $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air is a delight in portable computing, boasting all the same great traits as the previous one but with a larger screen, the same battery life, and some brand new speakers. A $100 discount on an Apple product this new is almost unheard of, so move fast!

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air has been rumored for some years now, and there's even evidence that Apple considered releasing one alongisde the original 11-inch and 13-inch models. While the MacBook Air is in many ways the perfect laptop for most people, thanks to its light weight and the awesome power of Apple silicon.

Apple now makes its own chips for MacBook, ditching Intel in favor of the M2, which is a much more powerful and efficient chip means opening apps, multitasking, and processing have never been faster.

The MacBook Air is perfect for students and employees on the go who don't need 120Hz ProMotion displays or the mammoth processing power of the M2 Pro and M2 Ultra.

This deal is available on both the 256GB and 512GB models in a couple of different colors.