Apple's upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air will feature M2 chip, no word on the Pro?

The rumored upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air is set to release with Apple’s M2 chip, according to DigiTimes with no indication of whether or not we’ll see an M2 Pro as a potential chip option.

DigiTimes (opens in new tab) claims, "Industry sources said the 15-inch MacBook Air began mass production after the Lunar New Year and is expected to be released in the second quarter,"

With the larger sibling to Apple’s 13-inch M2 Macbook Air, supposedly set to hit shelves in Q2 of 2023 (starting in April) we’ll be seeing the 15-inch Air sooner rather than later. This report follows Ross Young’s tweet yesterday which also reported an April 2023 release.

The upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to appeal to those who want a modernized version of their beloved Air in a larger size without veering towards the Pro lineup with M2 Pro and M2 Max options.

Where does a 15-inch M2 MacBook Air fit in?

After the success of the recently released M2 Mac mini, which has shown us a new insight into what is possible for the Mac at varying price points, a 15-inch MacBook Air with the same chip as its smaller sibling feels a little outdated already.

If what we’re led to believe is correct and the 15-inch MacBook Air houses a baseline M2 silicone chip then there are likely to be few upgrades over the 2022 13-inch model. Time will tell what sets the upcoming device apart from the current lineup and why consumers should go out of their way to buy this new model over the other options Apple offers.

We don’t have much more information to report, however, Ming Chi-Kuo (opens in new tab) has claimed that the 15-inch model will not be called 'MacBook Air', but rather just 'MacBook'. Apple is known for using different names on the supply chain for unreleased products so this information should be taken lightly until we have full release information from Apple directly.