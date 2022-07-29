Best MacBook Air deals and sales in July 2022

The MacBook Air is Apple’s least expensive MacBook product. It’s designed for the ordinary computer user, who doesn’t need gobs of power but likes to browse the internet, watch Apple TV and type out the occasional document. Slim enough to fit into any bag, the sleek MacBook Air fits into most bags while being quiet enough to use at a library. However, while it may be the most affordable MacBook, that doesn’t make it inexpensive - the MacBook Air is still a costly machine. We’ve searched out the best MacBook prices, deals, and sales to help you save a little bit of money - and get the MacBook Air that's right for you.

MacBook Air M2 - $1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

$1,199 at Amazon MacBook Air M1 - $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best place to get a MacBook at the moment is Amazon - especially if you’re looking for a sub-$1000 machine. The MacBook Air M1 is still an excellent choice, with a powerful chip and a very sleek body. The MacBook Air M2 is still very new - and thus hasn’t seen any price drops yet. It’s also been tricky to get a hold of due to low stock at a number of retailers - it’s available at Amazon but might not be for much longer.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $1099 now $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The MacBook Air M1 may not be the newest computer on the block, but it’s still a phenomenal piece of kit. While not available in as many colors, the body is arguably more svelte and attractive than the new model, and its M1 chip has plenty of poke for everyday computing. It can also be found, a lot of the time, for under $1000, making it a great ‘toe-dipping’ point for mac newcomers.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air 2022 | $1199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The newest and shiniest MacBook is a very compelling machine, with a slick new look, powerful M2 chip, and bigger screen. It’s also a whole lot more expensive than its predecessor, with a $100 price increase. Given that it’s so new, it’s unlikely to see any kind of reduction for a little while, so expect it to hover around its $1199 base price.

(opens in new tab) Inateck 12.3-13 Inch Laptop Case Sleeve | $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A slipcase will protect your MacBook Air when you pop it into your bag or suitcase and sometimes offer extra space for accessories and charging cables. There are no worries about which MacBook you buy - this will fit either. This one even comes with an extra little bag where you could put a mouse and a folding keyboard for an even better on-the-go experience. There’s also a little box you can tick to take 10% off the final price - not too bad and worth it to protect what will be an expensive machine. There are other great options, and you'll find many on our guide to the best sleeves for the MacBook Air (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Anker USB C Hub | $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) No matter how much you spend on a MacBook Air, you will not get many USB C ports. Or any ports of any type, either - both MacBook options only have two USB ports. You’ll want to pick up a USB C hub so that you can plug your other accessories into your MacBook Air, and this one from Anker is a great choice. There’s an HDMI port for external monitors, a pair of SD card slots for extra storage, and a power delivery port to plug your laptop in to charge while you use the dock. You’ll also find a pair of USB A ports for mice, keyboards, or an external hard drive. If you want something a little different, take a look at the best USB dongles and cables for MacBook Air (opens in new tab).

There may only be two main options when you’re looking at the MacBook Air lineup, but there’s still plenty to think about when you’re thinking of buying. It does, in part, come down to use case and what kind of computer you need for your workflow or requirements. In the case of the MacBook Air, it also comes down to price.

The MacBook Air M1 is one of the best Macs for anyone looking to join the Mac ecosystem, with its lower price. It’s still powerful enough for almost everyone and slim enough to fit in any bag. If you’re looking for a more powerful computer, you could go up to the Air M2, or have a look at the best MacBook Pro deals for something a little more powerful.

The M2 MacBook Air is for those who need something brand new and colorful or you're willing to pay a little more for the newest machine. Its M2 chip is powerful enough for some light photo and even video editing, and its color options far outweigh almost any other MacBook that Apple has ever offered. It’s a truly stunning machine that would do well for anyone - if you can afford it.

Amazon (opens in new tab) will often have the biggest price reductions, although you’ll also find there is frequently less choice as to what you want in your computer. You will never find price reductions on the Apple website (opens in new tab), but you can choose how much RAM and storage space you need from your new computer. It’s also possible to find the same options on B&H photo (opens in new tab), which are known to reduce prices occasionally. No matter where you go, MacBook Air deals and sales are rare, so when you see them, get in there as quickly as you can.

