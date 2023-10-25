Here's when Apple's 'Scary Fast' M3 Macs might go on sale

Apple announced earlier this week that it will be streaming a product announcement on October 30, but it hasn't yet confirmed what will be unveiled. The smart money right now is on new MacBook Pros, and now a new report claims to know exactly when those devices will go on sale.

That report claims that while the new Macs will be announced on October 30, buyers will have to wait until November 8 to be able to pick up their new hardware.

Apple would normally make new products available on a Friday, but it appears that it will instead go for a Wednesday launch for products announced via the upcoming "Scary Fast" event.

New Macs ahoy

This is according to a MacRumors report published earlier today which claims the November 8 release date for whatever Apple announces next week.

With no official word on what Apple has cooked it's thought that new M3-powered Macs are the most likely to be shown off. The question is which Macs those will be, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noting that new MacBook Pros will be the focus of the day.

If that's the case it's possible an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro will be joined by updated M3 Pro and M3 Max 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, while there is still a chance that an M3 iMac will get its debut, too.

At this point, it's difficult to know with any surety what Apple has planned because reports seem to change on a daily basis right now. The high-end MacBook Pros weren't expected until 2024 until a few days ago, for example, so it will be interesting to see what Apple actually announces come October 30.

The new 3nm chips will be Apple's first Mac silicon based on TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process. Similar to the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip, the M3 will likely offer improved performance and possibly better battery management and thermal controls. But again, we'll need Apple to confirm all of that next week.