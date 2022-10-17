How to clean your MacBook screen

That MacBook Air or MacBook Pro in front of you offers a gorgeous display. Unfortunately, it seems fingerprints and everyday elements have a way of dirtying them regularly. Cleaning your MacBook display requires following a certain set of rules. Otherwise, you might cause damage to it. Here are some recommendations.

What you shouldn't use to clean your MacBook display

When cleaning your MacBook display, you should avoid certain chemicals, including any liquid that contains acetone or hydrogen peroxide. Window cleaners, household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, and abrasives that contain either of those chemicals shouldn't be used near your Mac laptop. Also, you should never spray a cleaner directly on the screen, as it could drip inside the display and cause significant damage.

Cleaning your MacBook display: best practices

Apple offers various recommendations (opens in new tab) when it comes to cleaning your MacBook display. For everyday cleaning, you should:

Shut down your Mac and disconnect its power cord and any connected devices. Dampen a clean, soft, lint-free cloth with water, then wipe the screen.

When COVID-19 arrived in 2020, Apple added a significant disclaimer to its website that noted it was okay to move beyond simply using a damp cloth for cleaning.

The disclaimer days:

"Is it OK to use a disinfectant on my Apple product?



Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces."

Cleaning your MacBook Display: gear to buy

Check the essential tools you need to clean your MacBook Air or MacBook. Our list includes sprays, sanitary wipes, microfiber cloths, and more. You can use these important tools on all the best MacBooks, including the 2022 MacBook Air.